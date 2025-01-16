Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations to our 2025 Chamber Board of Officers and Directors!
Join us for the 2025 Chamber Member Networking Luncheons, a vibrant series of events designed to foster connections, inspire collaboration, and promote community growth. This year, we are thrilled to announce that the luncheons will be held at various venues around the county, including charming local restaurants and the esteemed Wakulla Environmental Institute. Kick off the new year by attending our first luncheon of 2025! This luncheon is proudly sponsored by Barn's Spirits and lunch will be catered by The Kast Net.
Join us for a special Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce event, State of Wakulla, on January 29th at the Wakulla County Community Center from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event is a unique opportunity for Chamber Members to hear directly from key local and state leaders about the important developments and initiatives shaping Wakulla County and the State in 2025. Reserve your spot now!
Join us for an engaging and collaborative roundtable event exclusively for nonprofit and government-funded organizations. This event is designed to foster meaningful discussions on how the Chamber can provide tailored support to strengthen your organization's impact. More Information
We invite business leaders to join us in a focused roundtable event aimed at exploring strategic opportunities for growth and development. This program is specifically designed to address the needs of businesses and will involve a collaborative SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis to identify key areas for improvement and innovation. More Information
Wakulla 4-H will host the inaugural Clover Gala at the Wakulla Springs Lodge on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The event will include dinner, a silent auction, and dancing. During the event, Friends of 4-H and Volunteer of the Year nominees will be recognized. Wakulla 4-H agent Dr. Rachel Pienta said, “We are excited to recognize and honor the 2024 Nominees for Friend of 4-H and Volunteer of the Year. These individuals and organizations contribute considerable time, talent, and resources to help support youth development programs in Wakulla County.” 2024 Friend of 4-H Nominees Keep Wakulla County Beautiful Panacea Waterfronts Florida Partnership - Panacea Community Garden Wakulla County Coalition for Youth 2024 Volunteer of the Year Nominees Jennifer Counce Amanda Gruebel Kiley Wilson Individual tickets and reserved tables for the Clover Gala are currently on sale and can be purchased at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/WCG25. What: Clover Gala with silent auction, dinner, award program, and dancing. Time: 5:30 – 10 PM Date: January 30, 2025 Location: Wakulla Springs Lodge Suggested Attire: Formal Ticket Cost: $75 individual/$650 table Who should attend: The Clover Gala is for adults who want to help support youth activities in Wakulla County. Additional sponsorship opportunities available.
Classes start in January 2025 and we have scholarships available! Please call the Wakulla Center at (850) 558-3525 for more information or click on the QR code to fill out an interest form and get more information!
