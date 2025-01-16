Thursday, January 16, 2025

NEW BEGINNINGS! - A newsletter from the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

Greetings from the Carrabelle Chamber!
105 St. James Ave/Hwy 98 in Carrabelle

Winter Break is almost over! Here comes the

SPRING EVENTS!

3rd Annual Crooked River Lighthouse Park Fest!

Saturday February 1st

Save the date....

Attention Festival Vendors

Registrations for the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival

will go out March 3rd.

Please check junk/spam folders.

Reminder for Chamber Members:

You are invited to forward to the chamber any announcements, changes, or updates for your business to be published in this newsletter.

Thanks for all your support through the years!


We're all in this together!

FacebookShare This Email
 
TwitterShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email

Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce | 105 St James Ave P.O. Box DD | Carrabelle, FL 32322




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment