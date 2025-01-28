Gulf World Marine Institute will release over 150 cold-stunned sea turtles on Wednesday at noon at Salinas Park Gulfside on Cape San Blas.
The turtles were rescued from the water last week during a severe cold snap that brought snow and ice to Northwest Florida and overnight low temperatures in the 20’s.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned where they enter a comatose state by the frigid temperatures in shallow bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
These turtles were all healthy enough for a quick turnaround, allowing them to return to the Gulf promptly.
All of the turtles have been medically cleared by veterinary staff and have been cleared for release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The public is invited to attend this event.
Again, it will happen at noon on Wednesday at Salinas Park Gulfside on Cape San Blas.
The street address is 280 Cape San Blas Rd.
The turtles were rescued from the water last week during a severe cold snap that brought snow and ice to Northwest Florida and overnight low temperatures in the 20’s.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned where they enter a comatose state by the frigid temperatures in shallow bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
These turtles were all healthy enough for a quick turnaround, allowing them to return to the Gulf promptly.
All of the turtles have been medically cleared by veterinary staff and have been cleared for release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The public is invited to attend this event.
Again, it will happen at noon on Wednesday at Salinas Park Gulfside on Cape San Blas.
The street address is 280 Cape San Blas Rd.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment