Local senior citizens
will get some good BBQ this week, thanks to the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of
Commerce and the Butts and Clucks cook-off that was held over the weekend.
Teams that competed in
the event donated left-over food to the Elder Care Community council, who will
now distribute the food to local senior citizens.
They collected 54 Pans
of BBQ, 2 Cases of Buns, 1 Case of Cole Slaw, and one team donated a case of
Chicken Thighs.
All of the food was
delivered Sunday to the Elder Care Community Council.
And it wasn’t just food.
The event collected 680
dollars through a raffle that will also benefit the ECCC.
That raffle included
prizes from Apalach Ace Hardware, Vitamin Sea and a 200-dollar gift certificate
from the Butcher Shoppe in Pensacola.
The winner of Butcher Shoppe Gift Certificate donated it back and the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce used it to order $200 more meat that will also go to the ECCC to help.
No comments:
Post a Comment