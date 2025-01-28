Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Local senior citizens will get some good BBQ this week, thanks to the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Butts and Clucks cook-off that was held over the weekend.

 

Teams that competed in the event donated left-over food to the Elder Care Community council, who will now distribute the food to local senior citizens.

 

They collected 54 Pans of BBQ, 2 Cases of Buns, 1 Case of Cole Slaw, and one team donated a case of Chicken Thighs.

 

All of the food was delivered Sunday to the Elder Care Community Council. 

 

And it wasn’t just food.

 

The event collected 680 dollars through a raffle that will also benefit the ECCC.

 

That raffle included prizes from Apalach Ace Hardware, Vitamin Sea and a 200-dollar gift certificate from the Butcher Shoppe in Pensacola.

The winner of Butcher Shoppe Gift Certificate donated it back and the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce used it to order $200 more meat that will also go to the ECCC to help. 






