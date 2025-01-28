Upcoming Events in Franklin County this week

3rd Annual Crooked River Park Fest
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle, FL will be hosting their 3rd Annual Crooked River Park Fest on Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 9 am – 3 pm ET. The event features an expanded Country ‘Super’ Market, local food vendor, car show, and fish rubbing art activity. The Crooked River Lighthouse Museum & Gift Shop, lighthouse tower climbs, and the 1894 Fresnel Lens exhibit will also be open to visitors. Admission to the Crooked River Park Fest is free to the public.
The Country ‘Super’ Market will be expanded to include food vendors and regional arts and crafts vendors. Visitors can shop for gifts and treats, including batch-roasted coffee, delicious baked goods, organic, farm-fresh produce, grass-fed beef, local art, and handcrafted items. Attendees can also enjoy a meal from a local food truck and browse unique nautical gifts and souvenirs in the Keeper’s House Gift Shop.
A car show, courtesy of the Forgotten Coast Cruisers, will display a variety of vehicles, from classic and vintage models to modern custom cars, each showcasing craftsmanship and timeless appeal. This event promises to delight car enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.
The Carrabelle Artist Association will host a Fish Rubbing activity, offering a unique, hands-on creative experience. Attendees can participate in Gyotaku, the traditional Japanese art of fish rubbing, to create their own nautical-themed piece to take home. The cost is $20 and includes materials and personal instruction. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees may also bring their own t-shirt, apron, or other items to craft.
Guests can visit the Keeper’s House Museum from 9 am to 5 pm ET to view the original 4th Order Fresnel Lens, manufactured in Paris, France, in 1894, glowing and rotating in its exhibit. This display, a blend of science, culture, and history, highlights the importance of Fresnel lens technology. Admission to the museum is free, though donations are warmly welcomed to support the lighthouse’s preservation. Tower climbs are available for visitors aged 13 and older for a $5 fee. Children 12 and under climb free when accompanied by a ticketed climber and must be at least 44 inches tall.
No comments:
Post a Comment