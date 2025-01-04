Stories from the Seaside - The newsletter of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Cold Stun Season!

Cold Stunning is a phenomenon in which sea turtles, especially species like the Loggerhead and Green Turtle, experience physiological distress due to a drop in water temperature. This happens when ocean temperatures fall below a certain threshold, usually around 50°F (10°C). Cold stunning can be particularly dangerous for sea turtles because they are ectothermic (cold-blooded), meaning their body temperature is regulated by the surrounding environment. If you see a sea turtle stranded or hurt please call us at: (850) 984-5297

Joel Sartore

We received Some amazing new photos from Joel Sartore including this beautiful photo of a Hypoconcha crab. Joel Sartore is an American photographer focusing on conservation, speaker, author, teacher, and long-time contributor to National Geographic magazine. He is the head of The Photo Ark, a 25-year project to document the approximately 12,000 species living in the world's zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. The Photo Ark is a National Geographic project led by Sartore. Its goal is to photograph all species living in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries around the globe.

AmeriCorps Member Spotlight

Say hello to our AmeriCorps Environmental Steward, Paige Parker! Pictured in the red goggles, she is from the Tallahassee area and has a strong background as a biology teacher and nurse. She would bring her two kids, Hunter and Blaine, to the aquarium when they were younger often. Paige began volunteering at Gulf Specimen and quickly transitioned into the role of Outreach Ambassador.

Goals: "spreading word on environmental awareness, and educating the next generation on the importance of the ocean."

Happy New Year!

That's a wrap for 2024!

Thank you to our Staff and AmeriCorps crew for all you have done this year. Thank you to our Members, Visitors, and Donors, Without your support, we wouldn't be what we are today!

We at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab would like to wish you and your families a Happy New Year. Make sure you come to check out the lab in 2025! We have some exciting new updates coming this year!

