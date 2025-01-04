Stories from the Seaside - The newsletter of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Say hello to our AmeriCorps Environmental Steward, Paige Parker! Pictured in the red goggles, she is from the Tallahassee area and has a strong background as a biology teacher and nurse. She would bring her two kids, Hunter and Blaine, to the aquarium when they were younger often. Paige began volunteering at Gulf Specimen and quickly transitioned into the role of Outreach Ambassador.
Goals: "spreading word on environmental awareness, and educating the next generation on the importance of the ocean."
