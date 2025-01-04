Wakulla County Announces Newly Dedicated Comcast Channel 1093

Wakulla County announces the newly dedicated Comcast Channel 1093. The dedicated Comcast channel has been out of service for almost two years now and is now back up and running. BOCC Meetings, Code Enforcement Board Meetings, and Planning Commission Meetings will be aired live on Comcast Channel 1093. It should also be noted that during non-meetings, the Channel will display important information such as upcoming public meetings, procurement opportunities, employment opportunities, library events, recreation events, and any other information that may be of interest to our citizens. For a complete listing of the BOCC Meetings, Code Enforcement Board Meetings, and Planning Commission Meeting dates, please visit the County website at www.mywakulla.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment