The Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s legal fight to stop a potential oil well in the Apalachicola River floodplain in Calhoun County is continuing, though it may be early spring before the courts decide the case.
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is challenging a draft permit that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved last April for a company called Clearwater Land & Minerals to drill an exploratory well within the floodplain and adjacent to the Apalachicola River in Calhoun County.
The Riverkeeper says the introduction of industrial pollutants from drilling could severely damage surface and groundwater quality, and the biologic and geologic integrity of the area.
The Apalachicola Bay, is one of the most productive estuaries in the northern hemisphere, and is of major economic and ecological importance to the entire region.
The River and Bay system is home to 1,300 species of plants, 131 species of fish, and over 120 species of amphibians and reptiles.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is not the only group opposing the permit.
The Franklin County Commission is also opposed to the drilling as are State senator, Corey Simon and State Representative Jason Shoaf.
Franklin County Commissioners said the well poses a potential threat to the Apalachicola River and Bay and they oppose the plans, especially since our Bay is currently undergoing a massive restoration effort.
A hearing was held in December where attorneys for Apalachicola Riverkeeper presented the potential damaging impacts to the river, the hundred-year floodplain, and the overall ecology of the river system.
The Riverkeepers said the next few months will primarily consist of legal filings including preparing a proposed recommended order for the Administrative Law Judge’s review and consideration.
A final order in the case will be issued sometime in the Spring.
The Riverkeeper said they have received an outpouring of support from people who do not want to see oil and gas drilling along the river, and hope that people will continue to show support by spreading the word about the potential damage from drilling, and through donations that will help pay for their legal costs.
If you would like to help, you can make a donation on-line at www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is challenging a draft permit that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved last April for a company called Clearwater Land & Minerals to drill an exploratory well within the floodplain and adjacent to the Apalachicola River in Calhoun County.
The Riverkeeper says the introduction of industrial pollutants from drilling could severely damage surface and groundwater quality, and the biologic and geologic integrity of the area.
The Apalachicola Bay, is one of the most productive estuaries in the northern hemisphere, and is of major economic and ecological importance to the entire region.
The River and Bay system is home to 1,300 species of plants, 131 species of fish, and over 120 species of amphibians and reptiles.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is not the only group opposing the permit.
The Franklin County Commission is also opposed to the drilling as are State senator, Corey Simon and State Representative Jason Shoaf.
Franklin County Commissioners said the well poses a potential threat to the Apalachicola River and Bay and they oppose the plans, especially since our Bay is currently undergoing a massive restoration effort.
A hearing was held in December where attorneys for Apalachicola Riverkeeper presented the potential damaging impacts to the river, the hundred-year floodplain, and the overall ecology of the river system.
The Riverkeepers said the next few months will primarily consist of legal filings including preparing a proposed recommended order for the Administrative Law Judge’s review and consideration.
A final order in the case will be issued sometime in the Spring.
The Riverkeeper said they have received an outpouring of support from people who do not want to see oil and gas drilling along the river, and hope that people will continue to show support by spreading the word about the potential damage from drilling, and through donations that will help pay for their legal costs.
If you would like to help, you can make a donation on-line at www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment