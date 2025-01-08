A 9-year-old boy in Crawfordville was left in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while on his motorcycle.
The hit and run accident happened around 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon outside the Camelot subdivision.
The boy was riding a motorcycle on East Excalibur Lane and was turning on to Country Way when he was hit by a red colored SUV, which then drove away from the scene.
The Highway patrol said they think the SUV was either a Ford Escape or a Jeep 4-Door.
The crash is under investigation and authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and driver in question.
If you have any information, please contact *FHP or the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
