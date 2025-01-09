The Franklin County tax collector’s office is currently undergoing an audit to find out exactly how much money was stolen from the office by a former employee.
In November, outgoing tax collector Rick Watson issued a statement saying that an employee at his office had allegedly written checks to herself without authorization.
Watson said he when he discovered what was happening, he immediately fired the worker and notified the authorities.
The case is now under investigation.
As part of the investigation, newly elected tax collector, Amy Cook, is having a detailed four-year, in-depth analysis done on the four accounts impacted by the theft.
The report will identify all potential fraudulent checks made payable to the former employee during the four year period.
The auditors also plan to analyze any specific procedural missteps or gaps in internal control that occurred to help the new tax collector in developing and implementing safeguards going forward.
