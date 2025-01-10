The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved new rates for customers of St. Joe Natural Gas Company.
The utility provides natural gas sales and transportation services to approximately 3,200 residential and commercial customers in Gulf and Bay counties.
It’s the companies first rate hike since 2008.
St. Joe natural gas filed a petition to increase its rates in May 2024, citing increased costs, infrastructure extensions to serve new customers, and increased costs from federal regulations as key drivers of the increase.
The company also suffered some infrastructure damage during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
This week’s approved rate increase will raise the average monthly bill for St. Joe Natural gas customers using 20 therms from the current rate of $77.68 to $82.51.
The estimated residential bill includes the cost to provide service, energy conservation cost recovery factors, and the cost of purchased gas.
