The Franklin County sheriff’s office was called out
Thursday to rescue two people and a dog whose boat had flipped over in the bay.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call
reporting a flipped boat with two individuals and a dog treading water.
Colonel Coulter and
Major Segree quickly deployed the Sheriff’s office boat, while deputies in the
surrounding area assisted in searching for the individuals.
A private citizen, Chris Rose also arrived on scene at the
same time as the deputies, providing invaluable assistance by getting a hunter
into the boat and a dog safely on board.
The two individuals were located, rescued, and brought to
the Ten Foot Hole area, where emergency medical personnel were standing by to
check them out.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
assisted by recovering the flipped boat.
The sheriff’s office is also reminding everyone to make
sure you have life jackets, know where you are, and to have a float plan when
going out on the boat.
No comments:
Post a Comment