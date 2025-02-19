2025 Camp Gordon Johnston Parade Invitation

Dear Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum friends and supporters,
We invite you to attend Camp Gordon Johnston [CGJ] WWII Museum’s 30th Annual Veterans Parade on Saturday, March 8, 2025 starting at 10:45 am ET in Carrabelle, FL
.
This parade recognizes, salutes, and honors veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces for their service and sacrifice to protect and defend our great nation. Please make plans now, to attend and bring your family and friends.
This community parade typically features vintage museum vehicles like the CGJ Museum’s WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen. In addition, entries include Military Vehicle Preservation Association and other military vehicles, veteran rider chapters, JROTC units, color guards, numerous veteran organizations including auxiliary units, and many civic and community organizations such as floats, decorated golf carts, gorgeous classic cars, Shriners and beauty queens of all ages. The parade travels east through Carrabelle along HWY 98 between 10th
Street West and the intersection at CR 67 [Tallahassee Street]
. Those not participating in the parade may enjoy the parade anywhere along the parade route.
There is no cost to participate in the parade and CGJ Museum invites everyone to participate. Participants do not need any military affiliation to participate, just an appreciation for our veterans and the military. Individuals, community organizations and businesses are welcome to participate with a float, vehicle or as walkers. Participants can show their support for our veterans and military service members by displaying the red, white and blue. For best parade placement, participants are asked to complete the online parade entry form
by March 4, 2025
. Others may print and mail a registration form to the museum address above. Participants who do not register are still encouraged to join the parade.
The CGJ WWII Museum, located at 1873 Highway 98 West
, will be open Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. Guests are encouraged to visit and see the remarkable artifacts and learn about the amazing stories of the region’s WWII heroes. Vehicles and trucks with trailers can park at the Museum or downtown area. While in Carrabelle, participants are encouraged to stay for the weekend or longer and enjoy Carrabelle’s two other museums and a variety of community events, activities, attractions, and restaurants.
Following the Camp Gordon Johnston Veterans Parade, The CGJ WWII Museum and the CGJ American Legion Post 82 in Lanark Village will be conducting the 6th annual “Dice Run” (DR) Fundraiser
starting at 12:00 Noon PM (EST). All Riders, Drivers, Car, Jeep, Social Clubs and Individuals can use online registration or day-of registration on-site at the CGJ Museum from 12:00 noon to 1:30.
The Dice Run [DR] is the CGJ WWII Museum’s primary annual fundraiser that enables this non-profit 501 [C] [3] to continue its mission to educate future generations about the accomplishments and sacrifices made by the many units that trained here.
DR Pre-Registration may be accessed online via this link
. Register before Feb 24th
(TBD) to get the pre-event discount. Starting at the Museum, Dice Run stops include Apalachicola, Eastpoint, St. George Island, Carrabelle and finishes in Lanark Village at the Camp Gordon Johnston, American Legion, Post 82
at 4:30 PM. After Dice Run tallies are completed, the High & Low dice scores will have cash prizes, Plus a 50/50 drawing, Raffles, Door Prizes and an “Event Meal” meal with Live Music by Ashley Morgan Music
.
Should you need additional information, please email, text or call.
David K. Butler
Chairman, CGJA Parade Committeedbutler@campgordonjohnston.com
850-274-3890
