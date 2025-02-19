A Company called Earthbalance has been selected to plant sea oats and other coastal vegetation along local beaches as part of a major county-wide dune restoration project.
Earthbalance was one of four companies to bid on the job – they had the lowest bid at about 250 thousand dollars.
The dune vegetation project will install almost 213 thousand sea oats and other dune vegetation along 11 miles of public beaches including four miles of St. George Island, 5 miles of Alligator Point and 1 mile at Bald Point.
The plants will assist in the development and growth of sand dunes on private property.
Property owners along the 11 miles of the project area had to sign an 18-month licensing agreement to grant the company access to only the planting area along the shore for approximately six months for planting and an additional twelve months thereafter to monitor the plants.
