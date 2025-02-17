Monday, February 17, 2025

DCF Launches New and Improved Website to Help Families Interested in Adoption

For Immediate Release: February 17, 2025
DCF Launches New and Improved Website to Help Families Interested in Adoption

   

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced the new Adopt Florida website. The dynamic upgrade enhances the adoption journey by streamlining information about the process and providing prospective adoptive parents with every resource available to connect them with a child in need of a forever family.

“The decision to expand your family by opening your home to child in need is one of the greatest acts of love one can offer, and we want to make that decision and process easier for prospective adoptive families to navigate,” said Department Secretary Shevaun Harris. “With the launch of the new Adopt Florida website, our Department is empowering families with valuable resources to help guide them on their adoption journey, including information on pre and post adoption supports. We are thankful for Governor and First Lady DeSantis’ family-focused leadership and look forward to continuing to work with our local partners to best support youth in foster care who become eligible for adoption as well as those families interested in private adoption.”

The modernized website creates a connection to Florida’s Adoption Information Center to support families on their road to adoption, and resources include:

  • Orientation and preparation classes designed to inform families about the adoption process;
  • One-on-one support with an adoption specialist;
  • Personalized plan to enhance the adoption journey; and
  • Post-adoption services to assist during and after adoption.

If someone is interested in finding out more about adoption, including resources available through Adopt Florida, please visit www.adoptflorida.org.

Those considering adoption can also contact Florida’s Adoption Information Center at
1-800-96-ADOPT. Within two business day, they will be connected with a local adoption specialist who can provide information, help assess their readiness, and guide them through the next steps.

 

