4 companies have bid on the first phase of a major county-wide dune restoration project.
The project will restore sand dunes and coastal hammocks at the two county beach park locations including the St. George Island Lighthouse Park and Carrabelle Beach Park.
It will also include a county-wide dune vegetation project to install varied vegetation along 11 miles of public beaches including four miles of St. George Island, 5 miles of Alligator Point and 1 mile at Bald Point.
The project has been split into two components, the construction component will improve existing dune structures at public parks by increasing the height, width and slopes of the dunes.
That portion of the project will be bid out at a later date when all of the permits are approved.
On Tuesday, the county opened bids from companies who would plant almost 213 thousand sea oats and other dune vegetation to assist in the development and growth of the dunes on private property.
Property owners along the 11 miles of the project area had to sign an 18-month licensing agreement to grant access to only the planting area along the shore for approximately six months for planting and an additional twelve months thereafter to monitor the plants.
The four bids for the planting component ranged from about 250 thousand dollars, to over 1.8 million dollars.
Those bids have now been forwarded to the engineers on the project for review and for a final recommendation to the County commission.
