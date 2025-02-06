The City of Apalachicola has asked Franklin County for help in repairing the electrical system at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek in Apalachicola.
Scipio Creek is owned by the city, but provides mooring for shrimp boats and other commercial seafood vessels from around the county.
Apalachicola City Manager Travis Wade said 4 slips are currently rented to people from Carrabelle, 21 to people from Eastpoint, and 20 to people from Apalachicola.
Wade said the electrical system at the Marina was damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Much of the system was submerged in the high waters caused by the storm and much of the system now needs to be replaced.
The city has spent over 27 thousand dollars on electrical engineering, and are now ready to begin repairs.
The total cost of the repairs is not yet known, though it will likely cost close to 250 thousand dollars.
The county had given the city 250 thousand dollars in the past to help fund Apalachicola’s Community Redevelopment Agency, and that money was returned when the CRA was shut down.
Wade said he hopes the county can provide that money again to help fund the repairs.
Commissioners said they will consider the request once the final costs are known.
