4-H Invites the Community to Celebrate 182 Years of Wakulla County History

Crawfordville, FL – The Wakulla Wonderful event returns on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Wakulla County Courthouse square. Hosted by Wakulla 4-H & community partners, this free event celebrates Wakulla’s founding with a historical timeline, old courthouse and jail tours, vendors, live music, birthday cake, food trucks, and an interactive “Passport to Wakulla Adventures” activity for the first 100 youth on the day of the event.
Walk Across Wakulla
Walk Across Wakulla registration is now open! From Feb. 7 – March 7, 2025, participants will walk 32+ miles, symbolizing the distance across Wakulla on Highway 98. Complete the challenge and be recognized at Wakulla Wonderful with a race-style medal! Register at https://forms.gle/rmdMnTAjLYibaqfM6. Contact Samantha Kennedy at 850-926-3931 for details.
Wakulla Wonderful: A Community Tradition
Since 2019, Wakulla 4-H has led this annual celebration of Wakulla County’s birthday. The event has grown from a courthouse lawn gathering to a street festival incorporating Walk Across Wakulla. The Board of County Commissioners will be asked to declare March 10-16, 2025, as Wakulla Wonderful Week in recognition of the county’s history.
Get Involved!
How will 4–H be involved? 4–H are the hosts of the event. Youth are actively involved in planning and will have the opportunity to do one or more of the following roles:
- Be part of a 4–H booth/display about their club;
- Read a section of the Proclamation on stage during the event;
- Play another role on stage as emcees;
- Help serve birthday cupcakes to the first 100 people!
New This Year: Friday Night at Hudson Park!
Join 4-H youth at Hudson Park on Friday, March 7, from 5 to 8 PM for a Last Mile Walk at 6 PM, DJ music, and food trucks.
Thank You to Our Partners
This event is made possible by the Wakulla Sun, Wakulla Library, Friends of the Library, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Lamar Advertising, Wakulla County Historical Society, Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, UF/IFAS Wakulla County Extension, Wakulla County Clerk of Court, Visit Wakulla, Rockulla, and the Wakulla Board of County Commissioners.
Want to Participate? Community organizations and vendors can sign up at https://go.ufl.edu/wakullawonderful. Contact Dr. Rachel Pienta at r.pienta@ufl.edu or (850) 926-3931 for details.
