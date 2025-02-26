FWC to host virtual public meeting to hear comments about potential options for regulated black bear hunting in Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants to hear from the public about their thoughts on potential options for regulated black bear hunting and has scheduled a virtual public meeting on March 13, beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. Those interested in attending the meeting can join by going to MyFWC.com/Hunting and clicking “Florida black bear.” The public can also email their comments to BearComments@MyFWC.com.
At its December 2024 Commission meeting, the FWC's Bear Management Program gave Commissioners a 5-year update on implementing the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan, highlighting recent bear management and research efforts. Following the presentation, the Commissioners directed staff to return to a future Commission meeting to propose options for implementing a potential bear hunt.
For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Hunting and click on “Florida black bear.”
No comments:
Post a Comment