43rd annual St. George Island Chili Cook-Off﻿

The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction will be held Saturday, March 1. In addition to the main chili cooking event, a Red Pepper Run on the morning of March 1, and an online auction that will begin on February 26. During the chili cookoff, there will be food vendors and musical entertainment. The chili cookoff is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD).
Red Pepper 5K Run
Saturday, March 1, 2025 @ 8:00AM at George Island, Florida (Start in front of Paddy’s Raw Bar)
Entry Fee: Individual entry - $25.00 per adult person or $20.00 per person of 18 years and under. Register online here.
All entrants will receive a t-shirt. Awards to 1st Place Male, 1st Place Female, 1st Male St. George Island Resident, 1st Female St. George Island Resident, and 1st three finishers in five year age groups.
ICS Chili Cookoff Competition
Come see competitors vying to qualify for the World Championship Chili Cookoff! Watch competitors working against time as they prepare what they hope will be the best chili in the world! Best part, you can try these amazing chilis yourself. Who will win?
Chili Sale
Saturday, March 1st - 11:00AM - 3:00PM
Stop by to meet our firefighters and see the firetrucks. We will be selling chili, chili dogs, hotdogs and more in the lighthouse parking lot.
Chili Cookoff Online Auction
February 26 - March 5th at 10pm Facebook page HERE for your link to fun! The online auction has become a favorite of visitors and locals alike featuring awesome items and fun write ups that make you just smile. You can bid to win any number of fun items such as: a t-shirt, a perfect beach basket, local artists works, jewelry, even a week in a vacation home! So much to bid on, but be ready— our auction goers are serious about winning their favorite items!
