Thursday, February 27, 2025

Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

View this email in your browser
Membership Due Renewal Invoices have gone out through GrowthZone.

Are you ready to continue scaling new heights with your business? The deadline to renew your listing in the Wakulla County Chamber Member Directory is TOMORROW 2/28/25

This directory remains the go-to Wakulla County Business Phone Book and offers a fantastic opportunity to maintain and boost your business's visibility. With our partnership with the Wakulla Sun, the directory is featured in the Gulf Breeze Visitors Guide, extending its reach by an incredible 2,400%! 

As a renewing chamber member, not only will you keep your business listed, but you will also continue to benefit from a 20-40% savings on ad placements in the chamber section. This ensures you stay connected with more customers and continue to grow your business.

Don't miss out on the chance to reaffirm your place in the vibrant Wakulla County business community. Renew your membership today and keep enjoying the benefits of being part of our dynamic chamber family.

We're excited to continue this journey with you! 

 

More information on our printed member directory
More information
Link to GorwthZone Login: 
wakullacountychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/MIC/Login
LAST CALL

3/4/2025: Lunch and Learn - From Purpose to Profit: Reserve your seat now

3/14/25: Coffee and Commerce at The Kast Net: More information and register now


3/26/25: March Member Networking Luncheon: Reserve your seat now

3/28/25: Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for Vacations By Waypoint: More Information

4/5/2025: 14th Annual Low Country Boil: Reserve your spot now
Chamber Events Calendar 
As a member, you can add events to the chamber calendar. 
Instructions here: Info Hub - Add an Event Instructions
Member Events



3/1/25: Panacea Community Garden Farmers Market: More information
 


5/3/2025: Mermaids and Mimosas: More Information


Turn key business with a large inventory and solid customer base. Call Billy Bishop @ 850-422-4522.


Mark Kessler of Kessler Construction Inducted into BIABB Hall of Fame
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment