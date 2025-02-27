The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking a Member to Serve on the Historic Preservation Committee

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee. This Committee was established to review and make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on matters related to the designation, regulation, and administration of historical, cultural, and architectural resources in Wakulla County.
The BOCC is seeking one (1) member who must be a resident of Wakulla County from the disciplines of architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and history archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture or related disciplines; or who can demonstrate special interest, experience, or knowledge in history, architecture, or related discipline.
Interested persons should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Historic Preservation Committee and provide a resume or other detailed information related to professional experience, education, background, knowledge, etc., which shall also include the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than March 31, 2025. Please e-mail your information to Ashley Rowland-Yost, Planner, ayost@mywakulla.com, or by fax to 926-1528.
No comments:
Post a Comment