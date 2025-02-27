FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Just try to resist that face! Stitch is a 1 yr
old bully mix and such a good boy! Not only was he the Barkus Parade
King, he is also housebroken, crate trained, gets along well with other dogs,
kids and even cats. He is a happy, playful pup who would do best in an active
home. He is a nice medium sized dog weighing in at a manageable 40 lbs.
Now's your chance to adopt royalty!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
