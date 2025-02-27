The Franklin County Adult Education program is celebrating some of its major successes this year.
This year, the Adult Education program expanded by introducing daytime classes in addition to the established nighttime and jail-based classes.
In late January, the program opened its GED testing site, providing candidates with the opportunity to earn their GED by passing four individual tests.
Since its opening, 12 individuals have taken the tests, with one recipient earning their diploma.
On Thursday, February 20, 2025, Chance Hunter Thomason became the first graduate of the year, receiving his diploma from the Adult Education Program.
Chance successfully completed all four tests in just one week.
In addition to earning his GED, Chance has enrolled at Tallahassee State Community College to further his education.
The program is also recognizing its educators and directors who have made their success possible.
