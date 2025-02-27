The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to hear from the public about their thoughts on regulated black bear hunting.
There are an estimated 4000 black bears in the state.
The last time there was a black bear hunt in Florida was in 2015.
It was so popular that the hunt was ended after 2 days - 295 black bears were killed over those two days.
There were 112 bears killed in Florida's eastern panhandle, which includes Franklin County.
But the state is now considering trying again, and would like to find out what the public thinks about it.
The FWC has scheduled a virtual public meeting on March 13th to discuss it.
That public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
People interested in attending the meeting can do so at MyFWC.com/Hunting and clicking “Florida black bear.”
The public can also email their comments to BearComments@MyFWC.com.
