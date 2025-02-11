BUSY, BUSY, BUSY! - An E-newsletter from the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

This artist used his talents to inspire change and support the US war effort. Alston was the first African American supervisor for the Works Progress Administration’s (WPA) Federal Art Project and he created the iconic bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which resides in the Oval Office. During WWII he also served as a member of the Office of War Information.
During World War II, Alston created motivational posters and illustrations aimed at African American audiences, highlighting topics such as conserving resources, growing victory gardens, and supporting the war effort through unity and action.
The exhibit feature reproductions of of his works with details about his achievements, including promoting the arts and art education in Harlem and the US.
