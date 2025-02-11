Panhandle Players Presents: Magic Surfer

The year is 1980 on St. George Island, Florida. A group of employees at the largest realty company on the island has become fast friends as they live paycheck-to-paycheck following their dreams of a tropical life. While their cash is thin, they make do helping each other and eating from the ocean.
Then the paychecks stop, and their lives are thrown into chaos. The company owner holds out hope of money to come: If they will help him close a big deal with a “religious investment group.” The ‘religious group’ is sending two members to check out the real estate for a possible “cash deal.”
It soon becomes known that the ‘religious group’ is something else. Something dangerous. Suddenly the friends are not only broke, but also their lives are in danger. The only thing that can save them is magic.
No comments:
Post a Comment