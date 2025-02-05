Don't Miss the 25th Annual Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off!

Ladle up, because the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc. beloved Gumbo Cook-Off is returning! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Mexico Beach Boat Ramp Park. Gumbo and Brunswick stew will be served up starting at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and run until it’s all gone. Tickets will be sold once the gates open and will be required to sample and enjoy any and all gumbo and stew. There will be live entertainment, free beads, and a day of unforgettable food and fun.
Proud chefs will be competing for “best gumbo” and “best Brunswick stew” coveted bragging rights along with cash prizes.
For those who want to enjoy the event but are not lovers of gumbo or Brunswick stew, don’t worry—you’re still covered. There will be hot dogs, sausage dogs, desserts, and beverages to enjoy as well as the popular Gumbo T-shirt.
All proceeds of this event go towards the Best Blast on the Beach July 4th festivities. This world-famous event is a beloved city favorite, and the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.’s committee of dedicated volunteers are delighted with its return. The Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off is embarking on its 25th year, so mark your calendars and come celebrate!
