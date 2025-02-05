Our local legislative delegation will be in Franklin and Gulf Counties tomorrow
to hear from the public and from local government representatives.
The delegation includes state representative Jason Shoaf and State
Senator Cory Simon.
The hearings are a chance for the public to bring up items that the
legislature might be able to address during the next legislative session.
The hearings also offer a chance for local officials to request state
money for local projects.
The Gulf County hearing will
begin at 1 PM at the Robert Moore Administration building on Cecil G. Costin
Boulevard in Port St. Joe.
The Franklin County Legislative
Delegation hearing will begin at 4PM at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in
Apalachicola.
