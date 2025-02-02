February Wrack Line - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance February 2025

Photo by Britt Brown
Events
February 7-13: Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
February 8: MarineQuest in St. Petersburg
February 28, 9-11 am: Introduction to Shorebirds/Seabirds at the Brevard Zoo. Learn more and register by clicking here.
Pre-season Partnership Meetings
February 26: Nature Coast. Email Blair Hayman (Rebecca.Hayman@MyFWC.com).
February 26: Volusia. Email Jennifer Winters (JWinters@volusia.org).
March 3: Charlotte-Lee-Collier. Email Megan Hatten (megan.hatten@audubon.org).
March 6: Timucuan. Email Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 6: Suncoast. Email Beth Forys (forysea@eckerd.edu).
March 6: Panhandle. Email Raya Pruner (Raya.Pruner@MyFWC.com).
March 10: St. Johns/Flagler. Email Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 11: Space Coast. Email Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 11: Southeast. Email Natasha Warraich (twarraic@sfwmd.gov).
March 13: Treasure Coast. Email Niki Desjardin (niki@ecological-associates.
Reminders
March 1: The Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) opens for the 2025 breeding season
FSA News
The Florida Winter Shorebird Survey:
A history of successful collaboration
The annual winter shorebird survey is about to begin and we sat down with Billy Brooks (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) to learn more about the origins and evolution of the survey.
The winter shorebird survey started with the Piping Plover International Survey, which occurred every five years. Billy became Florida’s point of contact for the survey in 2001 and in 2006 the objective of the survey in Florida was to document all piping plovers, red knots, and snowy plovers. As participation in the survey started to grow, Billy and colleagues in Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) realized they had an opportunity: with their constituency of birders and enthusiasm for the 5-year survey, they could organize an annual single-day survey in late January or early February. This single-day survey would reduce double counting birds that were moving around. They wanted to give it a catchy name that partners would remember, like Audubon’s “Christmas Bird Count,” so they decided to call it the “First Friday in February Survey.”
In 2008, Billy coordinated with Georgia DNR and local Audubon chapters to conduct the first single-day winter survey that included Georgia south to Cape Canaveral. The survey was focused on piping plovers and red knots, but partners also documented other species that were using coastal habitats. These observations started to shed light on the importance of Florida for wintering shorebirds and seabirds. Monitors collected location, counts and banded bird information on hard-copy data sheets that were sent to Billy. In 2009, with the formalization of the Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) and the accompanying increase of conservation partners and improved communication network, other areas in the state became interested in participating in the coordinated annual winter survey. In 2009, FSA partners helped to coordinate and conduct the first statewide “First Friday in February” survey.
The Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 highlighted the importance of having shorebird and seabird reference data in a repository that could be accessed electronically to evaluate impacts from catastrophic events. In 2013, Dr. Beth Forys, a professor at Eckerd College and long-time shorebird conservation partner, developed a digital system for signing up for survey routes, entering data and storing data for easy access. Beth’s involvement really catapulted Florida’s capacity for organizing partners to cover large portions of the state. At the same time, the survey duration was expanded to a weeklong survey and was renamed the "Winter Shorebird Survey." The digital system and the longer survey window propelled participation - the survey was now flexible enough to accommodate partners' busy schedules, tides, and inclement weather - and resulted in increased survey coverage and data reporting. A standardized monitoring protocol was developed in 2014 and is still used today. The protocol defines focal species and provides additional survey flexibility (focal species only vs. all species).
The data collected from the initial International Piping Plover Survey and now the Winter Shorebird Survey helped inform the Piping Plover and Red Knot Critical Habitat Designations and the Federal listing of Threatened for the Red Knot. The data are also used to track habitat use of state- and federally-listed species during the nonbreeding season.
The Winter Shorebird Survey is a testament to coordinated conservation and dedication during the nonbreeding season. Florida’s conservation community has grown dramatically since that first statewide survey, and we continue to coordinate participation and route coverage each February. In 2013, there were 125 routes and 82 participants; in 2023, the survey had grown to 282 routes with 240 participants!
We look forward to another Winter Shorebird Survey from February 7-13. If you have not signed up yet, visit the webpage for more information and contact an organizer to get involved in your area. Happy counting!
Photo by Britt Brown
Save-the-Date: MarineQuest
February 8, 2025
MarineQuest is the annual open house for the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Held in conjunction with the St. Petersburg Science Festival, MarineQuest will occur on February 8 at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute's St. Petersburg campus; admission is free to all.
MarineQuest is a great opportunity to learn more about Florida’s fish, wildlife, and their habitats and the cutting-edge research that Institute scientists are leading all around the state. It will feature touch tanks and demonstrations - something for everyone! Tell your friends and be sure to stop by to see the shorebird display!
FSD Updates
Save the Date: FSD Webinars
It’s that time of year again! The start of the 2025 shorebird and seabird breeding season is fast approaching and the FSD will reopen in March. The FSD team has put together a series of webinars tailored for monitors with all levels of experience.
March 11, 1-2 pm (EST): FSD webinar for new route surveyors. Learn the basics of the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter surveys into the database.
March 12, 1-2 pm (EST): FSD webinar for returning route surveyors. This refresher includes important updates to the database and review of the Breeding Bird Protocol.
March 13, 1-2 pm (EST): FSD webinar for new and returning rooftop monitors. Learn the basics of monitoring seabirds and shorebirds on rooftops and how to enter surveys in the database.
Registration is now open for the 2025 FSD webinars. Details and instructions will be emailed to registered participants prior to the webinars. REGISTER TODAY!
Email FLShorebirdDatabase@
Ebb Tidings
Join us!
The 2025 breeding season is just around the corner. There are many ways to get involved in conserving Florida's charismatic shorebirds and seabirds. Every breeding season there are opportunities to get involved through: posting important nesting areas; educating the public by stewarding at breeding colonies and nesting sites; and monitoring birds nesting on the ground or at one of the many rooftops that host nesting birds.
If you would like to get involved in the 2025 breeding season activities, email shorebird@MyFWC.com for more information about your local partnership and opportunities.
You can also learn about local efforts by joining the flock on social media: Florida Shorebird Alliance Facebook Group.
Photo by Jean Hall
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach and public policy needs.
