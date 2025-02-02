Sunday, February 2, 2025

Gulf Specimen marine Lab Cold Stunned Sea Turtles Updates and Release!

An Update on Cold-Stunned Turtles

7 Rescued!

In response to the recent cold-stunning event along Florida’s Gulf Coast, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s team, including our dedicated AmeriCorps members, have been on the front lines working tirelessly to locate and save cold-stunned sea turtles. Over the past week, we rescued seven cold-stunned turtles from Dog Island and St. George Island that are now being provided with the urgent care needed for survival.

Our team spent several days patrolling beaches and carefully searching for cold-stunned sea turtles hidden among the sand and along the shoreline. Each turtle was carefully transported to our rehabilitation facility, where they are slowly being warmed and monitored for signs of injury or infection. This delicate process requires time, expertise, and around-the-clock care to ensure a full recovery before they can be released back into their natural environment. 

Helping save these endangered animals would not have been possible without the tireless work and effort of our AmeriCorps members.

Two of the turtles, Cloacina and Neptune, are currently swimming around in our aquarium before their release on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 at 3 PM at Alligator Point Beach Access Point 2.. Make sure you come by to see them before they are released!

You can also make a difference today by donating to help support our Turtle Rehab Program by clicking the link below!

