Gulf Specimen marine Lab Cold Stunned Sea Turtles Updates and Release!

Helping save these endangered animals would not have been possible without the tireless work and effort of our AmeriCorps members.
Two of the turtles, Cloacina and Neptune, are currently swimming around in our aquarium before their release on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 at 3 PM at Alligator Point Beach Access Point 2.. Make sure you come by to see them before they are released!
You can also make a difference today by donating to help support our Turtle Rehab Program by clicking the link below!
