Franklin county Commissioners on Tuesday approved a number of
sustaining grants the Franklin County Tourist Development Council provides to
local museums.
The Tourist Development Council provides up to
$20,000 in operational support for each of the museums in Franklin County operating
a minimum of thirty hours a week.
This is a step up from previous years when the
award was capped at 15 thousand dollars.
The sustaining grants help fund local museums including the Camp
Gordon Johnston Museum, the Raney House, the Apalachicola Center for History
Culture and Art, the Carrabelle History Museum and the North Florida African American Corridor Museum.
It also provides funding for the county’s two lighthouses.
