Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson Seeks Nominations for 2025 Florida School Lunch Heroes

~ Nominate a school nutrition professional to be recognized as one of five 2025 Florida School Lunch Heroes with prizes including $2,000 ~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson is inviting students, parents, school staff, and local community members from across the state to nominate their school nutrition professionals for the title of 2025 Florida School Lunch Hero. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) will select five heroes to be recognized during Florida School Lunch Hero Week May 5-9, 2025.
"We are excited to recognize the contributions of school nutrition professionals, who are often the unsung heroes of our Florida schools and communities,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “These devoted individuals work tirelessly to ensure our children never go hungry, providing not only nutritious meals but also encouragement and compassion. They are true heroes and vital pillars of our education system.”
Together with partners No Kid Hungry Florida and the Dairy Council of Florida, FDACS’ Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness will select five heroes to be recognized during Florida School Lunch Hero Week May 5-9, 2025, and receive exciting prizes, including:
- $2,000 cash prize sponsored by No Kid Hungry Florida
- Apple Watch sponsored by the Dairy Council of Florida
- Prize pack from FDACS’s Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness
- Certificate of appreciation and 2025 Florida School Lunch Hero trophy
- In-person celebration at their school
School nutrition professionals are dedicated to providing students with delicious and nutritionally balanced meals, setting them up for success throughout the school day. They excel at problem-solving, innovating, and ensuring food safety, all while feeding countless students daily. With full bellies, students can focus on their academics and extracurricular activities.
School lunch professionals eligible for this competition include cafeteria staff and food service directors. Nominations must be submitted online by April 3, 2025, to be considered.
To nominate a hero today, visit FloridaSchoolHero.com.
For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.
