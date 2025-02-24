Gulf County’s Simple Pleasures: Sunrises and Sunsets to Remember

GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA–FEBRUARY 2025–There is something special about the simple pleasure of enjoying a sunset on the beach. In Gulf County, Florida, simple pleasures, along with sunrises and sunsets, are a part of life and they draw visitors year-round who are looking to enjoy them. Situated on the central coast of northwest Florida, Gulf County is one hour east of Panama City and is bordered by the Central Time Zone. Its miles of shoreline offer a variety of amazing views that make waking up early a highlight of the day and watching the sun go down a mesmerizing experience from any vantage point.
Many find the perfect way to start the day is enjoying the views from their home-away-from-home. Gulf County has a wide array of lodging choices to fit any need. There are vacation rental homes of all sizes and inns and cottages, each with a character all its own. Camping, both primitive beach camping, and full hook-up RV sites, is a popular way to enjoy this coastal area, as well. Taking time for coffee on the balcony or a walk out to the shoreline is the perfect way to set the mood for the day.
During sea turtle nesting season, May through October each year, Gulf County offers a haven for threatened and endangered mama sea turtles to come ashore at night and lay their eggs. Each morning at sunrise the dedicated volunteers of the St. Joseph Peninsula Turtle Patrol walk the beaches to search for nests in order to mark and protect them from predators. A visit to the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center (1001 10th Street, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456) reveals a world of information about these amazing creatures and provides an opportunity to learn more about the morning patrols.
Many believe there is nothing better than enjoying a sunset on the beach. There are plenty of options for that at one of the county’s many beaches and beach access points. St. Joe Beach is one the favorites. The shoreline faces west for spectacular sunsets. Shipwreck Raw Bar (7008 West Highway 98, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-647-5050) is just across the street, offering a casual atmosphere and an extensive menu. For a more upscale dining experience in an elegant atmosphere, there is The View (51 Goodmorning Street, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-899-9029).
Visitors can also enjoy stunning views from one of Gulf County's parks. A popular spot is Salinas Bayside, which has a dock extending over St. Joseph Bay and an unobstructed view. The park includes a nature trail with a boardwalk above the bay and a path through native trees and vegetation.
A horseback beach ride is an opportunity to make amazing memories while enjoying shoreline views. These excursions, offered by The Rockin M Ranch (240 Cape San Blas Road, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-227-6117) and Broke-a-toe Horseback Riding On The Beach (Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-899-RIDE) on Cape San Blas are family friendly and maintain a comfortable walking pace. No riding experience is needed.
There are plenty of ways to get on the water for that magical golden hour, too. Many local fishing guides offer sunset cruises. T-Man's Charters (Frank Pate Park, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-227-5802) is one example of a captain who offers sunset cruises in addition to inshore and offshore fishing, snorkeling and more. Aqua Bear Adventures (Jetty Park Drive, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-227-8200) specializes in family adventures aboard a 45-foot sightseer catamaran. They offer sunset cruises as well sightseeing and snorkeling trips.
What better way to end a day on the beach than relaxing by a bonfire? Bonfires are allowed on the beach, and the rules are clear and easy to follow. Some visitors choose to make their own while others take advantage of businesses that handle everything from setting up the fire to disposing of the remnants. Light Up Your Night Beach Bonfires (850-323-2691) and San Flea Beach Service (4372 Cape San Blas Road, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-628-4654) offer bonfire setups and beach chair deliveries as well as a host of other beach services.
Where to eat
Celebrating the sunset is a treasured pastime here. Visitors can experience taking in the spectacular view while enjoying a cool beverage, dinner with your favorite people, or tunes from a local band. The excellent dining options include a long list of locally owned restaurants offering seafood favorites and much more for those looking for a meal before or after the sun goes down.
The White Marlin & Oysterette (602 Monument Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-308-0938) is one of Gulf County’s newest dining options. Diners enjoy a creative menu, craft cocktails and stunning views of St. Joseph’s Bay.
Haughty Heron (117 Sailors Cove, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-229-3463) is located on the water, next to Port St. Joe Marina. Scallop RePUBlic (411 Cape San Blas Road, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-227-9009) is a bayfront local favorite with a rustic atmosphere and an amazing view. These are also popular music venues, adding to the evening’s enjoyment.
Hunt's Oyster Bar on St. Joe Bay (1937 SR 30A, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-227-2285) is directly on St. Joseph Bay, with indoor and outdoor seating. Known for its fresh-shucked oysters, Hunt’s features a raw bar and the freshest of seafood.
At Keeper's Bistro (114 Sailors Cove Drive, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456; 850-227-9872), the menu’s house-made specialties are the stars of the show and are the perfect complement to the views of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse.
