Can you help sea and shorebird families in the Panhandle this year?

|We are in our busy beach-bird nesting season here in the Florida Panhandle. If you love the beach, join the flock and become a bird steward!
Beach-nesting birds, including terns, skimmers, and plovers, are struggling to survive in Florida, often because of the disturbance by recreational beachgoers. We are recruiting volunteers to assist with on-the-ground wildlife and habitat management around the state.
Interested in becoming a sea and shorebird hero? Click here to sign up.
