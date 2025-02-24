Monday, February 24, 2025

Can you help sea and shorebird families in the Panhandle this year?

Audubon Florida
Protect Nesting Beach Babies
A graphic that asks people to volunteer. There is a photo of three people standing on a beach and another photo of a Black Skimmer parent and fuzzy Black Skimmer chicks.
We are in our busy beach-bird nesting season here in the Florida Panhandle. If you love the beach, join the flock and become a bird steward!

Beach-nesting birds, including terns, skimmers, and plovers, are struggling to survive in Florida, often because of the disturbance by recreational beachgoers. We are recruiting volunteers to assist with on-the-ground wildlife and habitat management around the state. 

Interested in becoming a sea and shorebird hero? Click here to sign up. 
Join the flock.
Black Skimmers. Photo: Barbara Bowen/Audubon Photography Awards.
Audubon Florida
