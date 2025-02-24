The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet this week in Tallahassee, and one of the items on the agenda is an update on the ongoing oyster restoration work in the Apalachicola Bay.
Historically, nearly 90% of Florida’s and 10% of the nation’s wild oysters came from the Apalachicola Bay.
The oyster industry in Apalachicola collapsed in 2012 leading to a Commercial Fisheries Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2013.
In 2020, the state issued a moratorium on the harvest of wild oysters – that moratorium is scheduled to be lifted at the end of this year.
The state is still trying to decide how to allow oystermen back into the fishery, and that will likely be part of this week’s discussions.
Many, if not all of Franklin County commissioners plan to attend the meeting to provide information and to explain the impact the oyster moratorium is having on our community.
FWC meetings are open to the public, so if you would like to attend, the meeting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the FSU Student Union on Woodward Avenue in Tallahassee.
The discussion on Florida oysters is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
You can find the full agenda, along with information about the planned presentation on-line at myfwc.com.
https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/february-2025/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign
