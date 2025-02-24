If you know someone in your child’s school lunchroom who goes above and beyond the call of duty, you should nominate them for the title of School Lunch hero.
The Florida Department of Agriculture is inviting students, parents, school staff, and local community members from across the state to nominate their school nutrition professionals for the title of 2025 Florida School Lunch Hero.
The Florida Department of Agriculture will select five heroes to be recognized during Florida School Lunch Hero Week May 5-9, 2025.
And it’s more than just a title.
The school Lunch heroes win a $2,000 cash prize sponsored by No Kid Hungry Florida, an Apple Watch sponsored by the Dairy Council of Florida, a Prize pack from Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness, a Certificate of appreciation and 2025 Florida School Lunch Hero trophy and an In-person celebration at their school
School lunch professionals eligible for this competition include cafeteria staff and food service directors.
Nominations must be submitted online by April 3, 2025, to be considered.
To nominate someone today, visit www.FloridaSchoolHero.com
The Florida Department of Agriculture is inviting students, parents, school staff, and local community members from across the state to nominate their school nutrition professionals for the title of 2025 Florida School Lunch Hero.
The Florida Department of Agriculture will select five heroes to be recognized during Florida School Lunch Hero Week May 5-9, 2025.
And it’s more than just a title.
The school Lunch heroes win a $2,000 cash prize sponsored by No Kid Hungry Florida, an Apple Watch sponsored by the Dairy Council of Florida, a Prize pack from Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness, a Certificate of appreciation and 2025 Florida School Lunch Hero trophy and an In-person celebration at their school
School lunch professionals eligible for this competition include cafeteria staff and food service directors.
Nominations must be submitted online by April 3, 2025, to be considered.
To nominate someone today, visit www.FloridaSchoolHero.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment