Wednesday, February 12, 2025

FSU Great Give is in 3 Weeks!

2025 FSU GREAT GIVE CAMPAIGN

FSUCML Diving Scholarships

SAVE THE DATE: MARCH 5TH!

Give to our 2025 campaign: Help us reach our $8,000 goal!

Academic Diving students during a lesson at a north Florida spring.

This year, we’re asking you to support our FSUCML Diving Scholarships to continue our goal of making this a yearly scholarship opportunity.



These scholarships provide funding for FSU students to pursue training for careers in scientific diving. All eligible students are encouraged to apply for these scholarships; however, preference will be given to students who experience financial hardships or are from groups under-represented in scientific diving.


The FSUCML Scientific Diving Scholarship provides financial support for students to train to become Scientific Divers with FSU's Academic Diving Program (ADP). The scholarship will cover all or a portion of lab fees for Scientific Diver training depending on available funds. Training is provided in accordance with the standards of AAUS. If necessary, this will include prerequisite open-water training.     


The FSUCML Leadership Diving Scholarship provides financial support for scientific divers in the FSU Academic Diving Program to pursue diving leadership initiatives including but not limited to Divemaster or Instructor certifications.



Donations can be made on March 5th.

Help us reach our goal of $8,000!

﻿We’re asking you to please donate whatever you can on March 5th and help us reach our $8,000 goal.


Leading up to the event, we’ll be sharing lots of diving content online, and introducing you to some of our talented scientific divers, including last year's scholarship recipients.


So please follow along on social media, like and share our campaign posts, and save the date to donate to the Academic Diving Scholarship on March 5th! Tell your dive buddies!


FSU Academic Diving Scholarship recipients performing hand signals used to communicate under water.

Academic Diving Students at Morcom Aquatics Center in Tallahassee.

FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory

at

