FSU Great Give is in 3 Weeks!

This year, we’re asking you to support our FSUCML Diving Scholarships to continue our goal of making this a yearly scholarship opportunity.
These scholarships provide funding for FSU students to pursue training for careers in scientific diving. All eligible students are encouraged to apply for these scholarships; however, preference will be given to students who experience financial hardships or are from groups under-represented in scientific diving.
The FSUCML Scientific Diving Scholarship provides financial support for students to train to become Scientific Divers with FSU's Academic Diving Program (ADP). The scholarship will cover all or a portion of lab fees for Scientific Diver training depending on available funds. Training is provided in accordance with the standards of AAUS. If necessary, this will include prerequisite open-water training.
The FSUCML Leadership Diving Scholarship provides financial support for scientific divers in the FSU Academic Diving Program to pursue diving leadership initiatives including but not limited to Divemaster or Instructor certifications.
Donations can be made on March 5th.
