Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 22 - starting at noon ET on Reid Avenue, in the heart of downtown:
Noon-1:10 pm - Finga F A Y A
1:30-2:40 pm - Roger Hurricane Wilson
3-4:10 pm - John Bull Trio
4:30-5:40 pm - Meg Williams Trio
6-7:30 pm - The Shaelyn Band
***All times are Eastern
Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!
The stage will be set up at the intersection between Third St. and Reid Avenue.
There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.
Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show! NO COOLERS PLEASE. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome.
If you are a vendor interested in showcasing your products and services or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.
This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
No comments:
Post a Comment