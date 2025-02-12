Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

During a time of loss, you need the help of compassionate experts who can offer guidance and support throughout the planning process. Comforter Funeral Home believes that every life deserves to be celebrated. Their mission is to assist families in creating personalized funeral experiences that honor the life of their loved ones.


For many years, they have served this community by providing healing and meaningful funeral and memorial services that honor life and meet the needs of those who grieve. Their hope is that from the moment you walk through their doors, you feel welcomed, respected, and heard.


Comforter Funeral Home’s staff is here to provide you with excellent care and service during your time of loss is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - call them at (850) 227-1818.


𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲

📍601 Long Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

☎️ (850) 227-1818

🌐 www.comforterfuneralhome.com


With 20+ years’ experience in construction and engineering MB Engineering Services provides design services and project management including permit drawings, land development and site design, residential services, grading and drainage, and roadway/utility plans.


MB Engineering provides structural support through structural inspections, structural design and project management. Whether you are a homeowner building remotely or a contractor needing a temporary project manager, they can provide local eyes to monitor your project.

They also offer civil engineering services including site grading, utility and stormwater design.

MB Engineering provides custom home design for single family and multi-family projects. Their design experience includes wood framed construction, ICF construction, pole barn houses and barndominiums as well as pre-designed home plans for a variety of lot sizes and locations to save you time and money.

Contact MB Engineering and get your project started today!

𝗠𝗕 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

 310 Third Street, Suite A, Port St. Joe, FL

 (850) 227-4376

 mbengineeringfl@gmail.com

 https://mbengineeringfl.com

Conveniently located in the heart of Windmark Beach, St. Joe Emporium offers an incredible assortment of delights for all ages. Indulge your sweet tooth with their amazing variety of candies or cool off with a refreshing scoop of ice cream or a creamy shake. Beyond the treats, St. Joe Emporium also boasts an array of toys and gifts, perfect for souvenirs or beachside entertainment. For those in need of essentials, the store provides groceries, a premade deli for quick bites, as well as ice and bait, ensuring you're fully equipped for a day in the sun. Whether you're preparing for a day of fishing, a picnic, or just a leisurely day by the ocean, St. Joe Emporium has everything you need to make your beach vacation unforgettable.


𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘂𝗺

108 Goodmorning St., Port St. Joe, FL

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 22 - starting at noon ET on Reid Avenue, in the heart of downtown:


🎵 Noon-1:10 pm - Finga F A Y A

🎵 1:30-2:40 pm - Roger Hurricane Wilson

🎵 3-4:10 pm - John Bull Trio

🎵 4:30-5:40 pm - Meg Williams Trio

🎵 6-7:30 pm - The Shaelyn Band

***All times are Eastern


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


The stage will be set up at the intersection between Third St. and Reid Avenue.

There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show! NO COOLERS PLEASE. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome.


If you are a vendor interested in showcasing your products and services or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsorship Form

It’s tough for small businesses to get funding. The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida and Otro Financial's managing partner S. Boyd Karren will explore alternative funding sources at an upcoming low-cost webinar. Learn about alternative funding options for small business owners who need money to start, support or expand their operations. Sign up to tune in 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 with time to pose specific questions.


﻿Registration: tinyurl.com/whenbankssayno-march

