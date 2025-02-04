Governor Ron Desantis on Monday released his proposed budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, and his proposal includes 30 million dollars for oyster reef restoration in the Apalachicola Bay.
Historically, nearly 90% of Florida’s and 10% of the nation’s wild oysters came from the Apalachicola Bay.
The oyster industry in Apalachicola collapsed in 2012 leading to a Commercial Fisheries Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2013.
In 2020, the state issued a moratorium on the harvest of wild oysters – that moratorium is scheduled to be lifted at the end of this year.
Over the past 20 years, numerous groups, including researchers from Florida State University have been working to find the causes of the oyster collapse, and to come up with ways to restore the oyster population.
In a press release issued Monday, the governor’s office said the 30 million dollars in the proposed budget will provide for continued restoration in Apalachicola Bay in support of sustainable oyster reefs that protect and enhance the ecosystem services this natural resource provides to the public.
