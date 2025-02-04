The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea will release two sea turtles into the Gulf this afternoon.
The turtles were among 7 that were rescued from the waters off Dog Island and St. George Island during extremely cold temperatures earlier this month.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned where they enter a comatose state by the frigid temperatures in shallow bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab team spent several days patrolling beaches searching for cold-stunned sea turtles hidden among the sand and along the shoreline.
Two of the turtles, Cloacina and Neptune, are currently swimming around in the aquarium before their release later today.
The release will be held at Alligator Point Beach Access point 2 at 3 this afternoon.
The public is invited to attend the turtle release, but there is limited parking, so you might want to get there early.
You can also make a difference by donating to help support the Marine Lab’s Turtle Rehab Program.
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=AJC4NKKKSEZQ6
