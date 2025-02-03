Monday, February 3, 2025

Wakulla County is looking for a Volunteer to Serve on the county's Recreation Advisory Committee.

 

The committee meets quarterly and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations regarding recreational programs within Wakulla County.

 

The group also helps determine the recreational needs of the community, and investigates issues relating to recreational activities.

 

Interested volunteers must live in Wakulla County and submit a written statement of interest by February 21st. 

 

You can get more information and find out how to apply on-line at www.mywakulla.com

 

Statements of interest can be emailed to Bryan Roddenberry at broddenberry@mywakulla.com.   

 

 




