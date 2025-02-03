Wakulla County is looking for a Volunteer to Serve
on the county's Recreation Advisory Committee.
The committee meets quarterly and their primary
responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations regarding recreational
programs within Wakulla County.
The group also helps determine the recreational
needs of the community, and investigates issues relating to recreational
activities.
Interested volunteers must live in Wakulla County
and submit a written statement of interest by February 21st.
You can get more information and find out how to
apply on-line at www.mywakulla.com
Statements of interest can be emailed to Bryan
Roddenberry at broddenberry@mywakulla.com.
