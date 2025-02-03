The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve has a new manager.
The reserve announced last week that Kim Miller will take over the position.
The Estuarine Research Reserve is one of 26 reserves in the nation.
It oversees more than 50 miles of the Apalachicola River, as well as 246,000 acres of floodplain, salt marsh, barrier islands, estuary and uplands in 5 counties.
Kim brings 24 years of service to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Reserve, where she has held roles as Research Assistant, Aquatic Preserve Manager, Stewardship Coordinator, Northwest Regional Aquatic Preserve Manager, and most recently, Assistant Manager.
Miller has a degree in Biology and extensive experience in coastal resource management, restoration, and estuarine ecology.
Kim says she is excited to step into this new leadership role and is committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and stewardship at the Reserve.
