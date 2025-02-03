"Magic Surfer" - Coming Next Week

Magic Surfer is set in the 1980s on St. George Island, Florida. A group of employees at the largest realty company on the island has become fast friends as they live paycheck-to- paycheck following their dreams of a tropical life. While their cash is thin, they make do helping each other and eating from the ocean. Then the paychecks stop, and their lives are thrown into chaos. Suddenly the friends are not only broke, but their lives are in danger. The only thing that can save them is magic.
No comments:
Post a Comment