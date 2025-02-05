Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Welcome to the Cape San Blas Inn, located on the pristine Gulf Coast of Florida. Built as a Bed & Breakfast in 1999, the Cape San Blas Inn is situated on the east side of St. Joseph Peninsula. Overlooking picturesque St. Joseph Bay and across the street from the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the Inn is situated 25 miles west of Apalachicola and 14 miles from Port St. Joe.
The atmosphere in the common areas of the Inn is one of relaxation. Inside, couches and easy chairs invite good conversation or quiet reading by the bay window. Outside, the large veranda provides ample seating for dining and enjoying views of the bay in all four seasons.
A short walk across the street takes you to the beach and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. Collect seashells along the dunes, watch for playful dolphins in the water, and enjoy the spectacular sunsets appearing nightly in this unique location.
The back of the Inn has a boardwalk down to the dock where you can enjoy a hot tub or have easy access to St. Joseph Bay - ideal for fishing, bird watching, or sunbathing. If you're feeling active, there are complimentary bikes, two canoes, a two-person kayak, and two stand-up paddleboards to explore this amazing forgotten coast.
You'll enjoy waking to the aroma of Starbucks coffee and feasting on a sumptuous hot breakfast served in the privacy of your room, in the dining room or on the open veranda overlooking the bay. The menu varies each day, but some of our favorites are quiche, breakfast casserole, omelets, and eggs benedict.
They can accommodate dietary restrictions or food preferences with 24 hours advanced notice.
Come stay, relax, and experience everything this unique locale has to offer!
Cape San Blas Inn
4950 Cape San Blas Rd., Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-7070
(800) 315-1965
innkeeper@capesanblasinn.com
www.capesanblasinn.com
