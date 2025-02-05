Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

HM Plumbing offers reliable and professional plumbing services delivered with exceptional quality and customer satisfaction.


HM Plumbing provides comprehensive services, including installation, repair, maintenance, and emergency response, for residential and commercial clients in several locations in Georgia and in Florida in the following communities:

·        Freeport

·        Callaway

·        Port St. Joe

·        Cape San Blas

·        Mexico Beach

·        Watersound

·        Panama City


For any inquiries or questions, please call: (706) 728-3458 or email them at info@hmeplumbing.com to get started!


HM Plumbing

Mailing Address: 1090 Experiment Station Rd., Unit 214, Watkinsville GA., 30677

(706) 728-3458

info@hmeplumbing.com

www.heathmartinplumbing.com

Welcome to the Cape San Blas Inn, located on the pristine Gulf Coast of Florida. Built as a Bed & Breakfast in 1999, the Cape San Blas Inn is situated on the east side of St. Joseph Peninsula. Overlooking picturesque St. Joseph Bay and across the street from the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the Inn is situated 25 miles west of Apalachicola and 14 miles from Port St. Joe.


The atmosphere in the common areas of the Inn is one of relaxation. Inside, couches and easy chairs invite good conversation or quiet reading by the bay window. Outside, the large veranda provides ample seating for dining and enjoying views of the bay in all four seasons.


A short walk across the street takes you to the beach and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. Collect seashells along the dunes, watch for playful dolphins in the water, and enjoy the spectacular sunsets appearing nightly in this unique location.


The back of the Inn has a boardwalk down to the dock where you can enjoy a hot tub or have easy access to St. Joseph Bay - ideal for fishing, bird watching, or sunbathing. If you're feeling active, there are complimentary bikes, two canoes, a two-person kayak, and two stand-up paddleboards to explore this amazing forgotten coast.


You'll enjoy waking to the aroma of Starbucks coffee and feasting on a sumptuous hot breakfast served in the privacy of your room, in the dining room or on the open veranda overlooking the bay. The menu varies each day, but some of our favorites are quiche, breakfast casserole, omelets, and eggs benedict.


They can accommodate dietary restrictions or food preferences with 24 hours advanced notice.

﻿

Come stay, relax, and experience everything this unique locale has to offer!

 

Cape San Blas Inn

4950 Cape San Blas Rd., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-7070

(800) 315-1965

innkeeper@capesanblasinn.com

www.capesanblasinn.com

Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction brings together a great team, each with unique talents and different perspectives for creating homes and projects that are distinctive in their design, quality and detail turning your dream home into reality.

Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction has over 40 engineered floor plans from bungalows to luxury homes.  They have the expertise to revise the plans to fit your dreams or help you take the plans in your vision and turn them into reality. 


They will work through the Department of Environment (DEP) Permitting process and Gulf County Planning thus saving owners the headaches and false starts of working through the bureaucracy and will work to preserve the natural beauty of your property as they clear the areas needed for your home.


Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction brings their expertise and attention to detail to the building of commercial offices as well.  


They can handle major renovations, including foundation work, additions, moving of buildings, or restoration after storms as well as building walkways, boardwalks, and dune walkovers, handling all of the permitting and engineering requirements.


Contact Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction and get started today!


Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction

341 South MacArthur Ave., Panama City, FL

(850) 527-5794

admin@gulf2bayconst.com

https://gulf2bayconstruction.com

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 22 - starting at noon ET on Reid Avenue, in the heart of downtown:


🎵 Noon-1:10 pm - Finga F A Y A

🎵 1:30-2:40 pm - Roger Hurricane Wilson

🎵 3-4:10 pm - John Bull Trio

🎵 4:30-5:40 pm - Meg Williams Trio

🎵 6-7:30 pm - The Shaelyn Band

***All times are Eastern


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


The stage will be set up at the intersection between Third St. and Reid Avenue.

﻿

There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show! NO COOLERS PLEASE. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome.


If you are a vendor interested in showcasing your products and services or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US




