The Gulf County Sheriff’s office and
the ort St. Joe police Department have arrested two suspects for a string a car
burglaries that happened in early December at St. Joe beach.
The two suspects were identified as 25-year-old
Thomas Edward Moore of Grimes, Iowa, and 26-year-old Damontae Naazir Hattix of
Macon, Georgia.
Both men are now facing multiple
counts of armed burglary.
In the early morning hours of
Wednesday, December 4th two individuals entered over 30 unlocked
vehicles in the St. Joe Beach community - taking two handguns and other items.
Video footage revealed that the
suspects wore masks and were armed with handguns.
Investigators with the Gulf County
Sheriff's Office and the Port Saint Joe Police Department were able to locate
evidence, which led them to identify a vehicle utilized in the crime spree.
Based on evidence obtained through
videos and electronic evidence collected as a result of search warrants,
investigators were able to obtain warrants for the arrests of Moore and Hattix.
Moore was arrested in Iowa and
extradited to Gulf County.
Moore was first appeared on Sunday,
February 2nd, and is being held in the Gulf County Detention Facility on a
$150,000 bond.
In an interview with Moore,
Investigators learned the area was chosen based on a prior visit to the
beaches, but that this time they came for the sole purpose of committing the
vehicle burglaries.
Hattix is currently on parole in the
State of Georgia for an Attempted Murder conviction in Wisconsin.
He was released from a Wisconsin
prison in October.
Hattix was taken into custody on Monday
in Bibb County, Georgia, and is currently awaiting extradition to Gulf County.
