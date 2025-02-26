Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

The Historic Port Inn Hall and Chapel in downtown Port St. Joe, Florida, offers a picturesque setting for weddings and special events. This charming venue combines historical elegance with modern convenience, making it an ideal choice for memorable occasions. The beautiful Chapel, with its intimate atmosphere, can host up to 80 guests, providing a perfect setting for ceremonies. Meanwhile, the fully equipped Hall accommodates 100 guests, offering ample space for receptions or larger gatherings. With its unique blend of charm and functionality, early booking is highly recommended to secure this sought-after location for your event. Whether you're planning a wedding, anniversary, or corporate event, the Historic Port Inn Hall and Chapel provides a delightful backdrop for unforgettable celebrations.


Port Inn Hall and Chapel

309 Sixth St., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 387-2289

lbrady@tcpmi.com

San Flea Rentals is a three generation locally owned and operated business. Their mission is to help everyone get the most out of their vacation so you can enjoy the wonders of this Forgotten Coast as they did growing up.


They offer a wide variety of beach gear and outdoor fun equipment rental including:

·        Bike rentals

·        Kayak and paddleboards

·        Beach equipment rental with delivery and pick up service.


﻿San Flea offers a unique beach service on wheels, delivering the beach ambiance right to your doorstep! Just pick your desired location and leave the rest to them!

·        Fishing gear

·        Outdoor cookout equipment


Open 7 Days a Week - 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET.

San Flea Rentals

4372 Cape San Blas Rd. Cape San Blas, FL

(850)-381-3953

sanflearentals@gmail.com

www.sanflearentals.com

Shopping for insurance can be overwhelming. Acentria Insurance simplifies the process by offering insurance solutions precisely customized for you, your business and your family.


Their goal is to be your risk manager; they think beyond what you want by providing what you need. Whether you’re looking for a personal, business, health or life insurance solution, Acentria Insurance puts together recommendations that fit your situation – and budget.

Acentria Insurance

317 Williams Ave, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-1900

https://acentria.com

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 22 - starting at noon ET on Reid Avenue, in the heart of downtown:


🎵 Noon-1:10 pm - Finga F A Y A

🎵 1:30-2:40 pm - Roger Hurricane Wilson

🎵 3-4:10 pm - John Bull Trio

🎵 4:30-5:40 pm - Meg Williams Trio

🎵 6-7:30 pm - The Shaelyn Band

***All times are Eastern


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


The stage will be set up at the intersection between Third St. and Reid Avenue.

There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show! NO COOLERS PLEASE. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome.


If you are a vendor interested in showcasing your products and services, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

It’s tough for small businesses to get funding. The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida and Otro Financial's managing partner S. Boyd Karren will explore alternative funding sources at an upcoming low-cost webinar. Learn about alternative funding options for small business owners who need money to start, support or expand their operations. Sign up to tune in 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 with time to pose specific questions.


﻿Registration: tinyurl.com/whenbankssayno-march

