Following a months-long, national search, UF/IFAS leadership has selected Heather Kent to lead the Northwest Extension District as interim director.
The Extension program offers education and research-based expertise to help Florida residents improve their lives and oversee programs including 4-H, the master gardener program, the Florida bird monitoring program and the Florida forest stewardship program.
Northwest Extension District covers Escambia to Jefferson Counties, and includes Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty Counties.
Kent is based at the North Florida Research and Education Center in Marianna and most recently served as a regional specialized Florida 4-H agent for the district.
She succeeds Julie Dilliard, who stepped down as interim director to return to the role of director of the Extension program in Washington County.
Throughout Kent’s 26-year career with the Extension program, she has developed programming and secured grants that support faculty, staff, volunteers and youth.
In 2015, she received the Florida Association of 4-H Extension Agents’ Outstanding Specialist of the Year Award.
In 2021, the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals honored her with its Peer Professional Development Award.
In the coming months, Kent plans to focus on improving communication between the district and UF’s campus.
She also aims to strengthen support for each of the 16 counties within her purview, ensuring each Extension office is well-equipped to deliver high-quality educational opportunities for residents.
