The Franklin County Tourist Development Council, along with representatives from Visit Florida, will host a tourism marketing seminar in Apalachicola in April.
The free seminar, which includes lunch, is open to Franklin County businesses and organizations, with space for up to two representatives per business or organization.
The seminar is ideal for marketing staff and management.
During the seminar, attendees will learn how the Franklin County Tourist Development Council supports local tourism and discover actionable and affordable strategies to boost your businesses visibility.
The seminar will include a panel of local marketing experts, including: Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon, Matt Tuchman, the Regional Partnership Manager for the Northwest Florida Region for Visit Florida; Tana Kendrick from 2K Web Group; Cindy Clark from Bay Media Services, and Royce Rolstad from Forgotten Coast TV.
The seminar will be held on Thursday, April 10th in Apalachicola’s historic Fort Coombs Armory.
Registration is required; you can sign up online at www.floridasforgottencoast.com/seminar
