Monday, February 10, 2025

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab AmeriCorps Members Need Your Help!

﻿At Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, our AmeriCorps members are vital to our mission to promote the protection of marine life and the marine environment. Last year, their engaging tours inspired over 10,000 participants to care about marine environments and ocean conservation. During the recent sea turtle cold-stunning events, our AmeriCorps members worked tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and release these vulnerable creatures, giving them a second chance at life. Through our outreach programs, our AmeriCorps members travel to different areas and events to provide an up close personal experience for those who can’t make it to the lab itself. 





﻿Unfortunately, recent budget cuts to the AmeriCorps program threaten these critical contributions. Without the goals to cover the shortfall, we risk losing the team members who help us make a difference every day, and our lab will suffer greatly.


We’re turning to you—our dedicated community—to help us bridge this gap. Your donation will ensure AmeriCorps members can continue their invaluable work, support wildlife rescue efforts, including saving cold-stunned sea turtles in urgent need of care, and keep marine environmental education accessible to schools, communities, and individuals throughout the Big Bend.


Together, we can ensure Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s mission thrives—both now and for generations to come.  


Thank you for being part of our journey to protect, educate, and inspire. 



Help Our AmeriCorps Member Here!
