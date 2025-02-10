Gulf Specimen Marine Lab AmeriCorps Members Need Your Help!

We’re turning to you—our dedicated community—to help us bridge this gap. Your donation will ensure AmeriCorps members can continue their invaluable work, support wildlife rescue efforts, including saving cold-stunned sea turtles in urgent need of care, and keep marine environmental education accessible to schools, communities, and individuals throughout the Big Bend.
Together, we can ensure Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s mission thrives—both now and for generations to come.
Thank you for being part of our journey to protect, educate, and inspire.
No comments:
Post a Comment